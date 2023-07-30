Australia Private Sector Credit +0.2% On Month In June - RBA

Private sector credit in Australia was up 0.2 percent on month in June, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Monday - slowing from 0.4 percent in May.

On a yearly basis, private sector credit climbed 5.5 percent after jumping 8.6 percent a year earlier.

Housing credit rose 0.2 percent on month and 4.5 percent on year, while personal credit added 0.1 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year and credit gained 0.3 percent on month and 8.3 percent on year.

Broad money slipped 0.3 percent on month but gained 4.3 percent on year.

