Italy GDP Shrinks In Q2

Italy's contracted unexpectedly in the second quarter, preliminary estimates from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product dropped 0.3 percent sequentially in the second quarter, in contrast to the 0.6 percent increase in the first quarter. Economists had expected the economy to stagnate.

Year-on-year, economic growth slowed to 0.6 percent from 2.0 percent in the first quarter. This was the slowest growth since the first quarter of 2021 and weaker than economists' forecast of 0.9 percent.

There were decreases in the added value in agriculture, forestry and fishing sector and in industry. Meanwhile, services registered a slight increase.

On the demand side, there was a negative contribution from inventories and a zero contribution from the net export component.

The carry-over annual GDP growth for 2023 was 0.8 percent, the statistical office said.

