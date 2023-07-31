Vietnam Manufacturing PMI Rises To 48.7 - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam continued to contract in July, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.7.

That's up from 46.2 in June, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The trend in the headline index was matched by a number of the survey's sub-indices in July, with rates of contraction in output, new orders and employment the weakest in the respective sequences of reduction which stretch back to March in all cases.

In particular, new orders decreased only marginally in July amid some signs of demand stabilizing. That said, manufacturers signaled that demand remained subdued overall, particularly in export .

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.