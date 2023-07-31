Japan Manufacturing PMI Slips To 49.6 In July - Jibun

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in July, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.6.

That's down from 49.8 in June, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The downturn reportedly reflected production adjustments in response to weaker demand. Indeed, there was also a sustained contraction in new order volumes at the start of the second half of 2023. The rate of decline sharpened from June, amid cooling demand in both domestic and international .

As such, foreign sales of Japanese manufactured goods reduced for the seventeenth month in a row. That said, the rate of reduction was the softest recorded for nine months.

Economic News

