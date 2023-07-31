Indonesia Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In July - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to expand in July, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.3.

That's up from 52.5 in June, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Production at Indonesian goods producers expanded at the fastest rate in ten months in July, underpinned by stronger inflows of new orders over the month. Better demand conditions led to the volume of new work to rise at a historically elevated rate overall.

Foreign demand improved as well, as new export orders returned to growth, albeit marginally. Greater capacity at suppliers meanwhile supported a renewed improvement in vendor performance in July, though the rate at which lead times shortened was only slight.

