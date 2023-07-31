Philippines Manufacturing PMI Picks Up Steam In July - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in the Philippines continued to expand in July, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.9.

That's up from 50.9 in June, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Underpinning the latest uptick in the headline index reading was a quicker rise in new orders. Anecdotal evidence noted that a growing customer base and improved underlying demand trends propelled the latest upturn.

At the same time, foreign demand for Filipino goods grew for the seventh successive month. The rate of growth in new export orders accelerated to a three-month high.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.