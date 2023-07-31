New Zealand Building Approvals Rise 3.5% In June

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent on month in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday - coming in at 3,402.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent following the 2.3 percent decline in May.

In the year ended June 2023, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 44,529, down 12 percent from the year ended June 2022.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was $10 billion, up 11 percent from the year ended June 2022.

