Australia Building Consents Sink 7.7% In June

The total number of building permits issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 7.7 percent on month in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at 13,808.

That beat expectations for a decline of 8.0 percent following the downwardly revised 20.5 percent increase in the previous month (originally 20.6 percent).

On a yearly basis, approvals fell 18.0 percent.

Approvals for private sector houses sank 1.3 percent on month and 17.4 percent on year to 8,048, while approvals for private sector dwellings excluding houses slumped 21.0 percent on month and 21.4 percent on year to 5,229.

The total value of building permits was up 1.2 percent on month to A$14.817 billion.

