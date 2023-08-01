New Zealand Unemployment Data Due On Wednesday

New Zealand will on Wednesday release unemployment figures for the second quarter of 2023, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The jobless rate is expected to tick up to 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent in the previous three months, while employment is expected to add 0.6 percent on quarter after rising 0.8 percent in Q1. The participation rate is called steady at 72.0 percent.

South Korea will provide July figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year. That follows the flat monthly reading and the 2.7 percent yearly gain in June.

The Bank of Japan will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on June 15 and 16. At the meeting, the BoJ unanimously voted to maintain a negative interest rate of 0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank. The board also decided to continue to purchase a necessary amount of Japanese government bonds without setting an upper limit so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent.

Japan also will see July data for its monetary base, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.9 percent following the 1.0 percent decline in June.

The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, from 2.00 percent to 2.25 percent.

