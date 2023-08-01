Germany Jobless Rate Falls In July

Germany's unemployment dropped unexpectedly in July, data from the Federal Labor Agency revealed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate fell slightly to 5.6 percent in July, while the rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 5.7 percent.

The number of people out of work declined 4,000 in July, in contrast to the 30,000 increase in June and economists' forecast of 20,000 rise in July.

Elsewhere, data from Destatis, based on the labor force survey showed that the number of unemployed increased by 119,000 from the last year to 1.38 million in June.

The jobless rate rose to 3.1 percent in June from 2.9 percent last year. On a seasonally adjusted, the jobless rate held steady at 3.0 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.