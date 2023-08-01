Markets Brace For Key Data Releases

Market sentiment remained mixed ahead of key data releases lined up for the week. Manufacturing PMI and Job Openings data from the U.S are due later in the day. Bank of England's interest rate decision and Services sector PMI readings from the U.S. are due on Thursday. The unemployment report and the monthly non-farm payrolls report are due on Friday.

European benchmarks are trading with deep losses amidst a decline in manufacturing PMI. Wall Street Futures are trading with mild losses. Asian stocks finished trading on a mixed note, amidst decline in manufacturing activity and continued hopes of stimulus from China.

Dollar Index gained amidst the Dollar's strength. Bond yields moved in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices gained amidst hopes of stimulus measures from China. Gold prices declined. Cryptocurrencies are trading mostly lower.



Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 35,473.50, down 0.24%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,578.80, down 0.22%

Germany's DAX at 16,305.95, down 0.86%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,669.27, down 0.39%

France's CAC 40 at 7,432.58, down 0.87%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,430.25, down 0.89%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 33,466.50, up 0.79%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,450.70, up 0.54%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,290.95, down 0.02%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,010.00, down 0.28%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0975, down 0.16%

GBP/USD at 1.2814, down 0.18%

USD/JPY at 142.71, up 0.31%

AUD/USD at 0.6629, down 1.35%

USD/CAD at 1.3264, up 0.59%

Dollar Index at 102.14, up 0.28%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.965%, up 0.18%

Germany at 2.4600%, down 0.28%

France at 3.023%, down 0.23%

U.K. at 4.3585%, up 1.08%

Japan at 0.591%, down 0.84%



Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $85.00, down 0.50%.

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $81.30, down 0.61%.

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,994.55, down 0.73%.

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $28,908.77, down 1.59%

Ethereum at $1,831.85, down 1.92%

BNB at $244.91, up 0.63%

XRP at $0.6905, down 1.79%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.0769, down 2.82%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis