Hong Kong Retail Sales Growth Accelerates In June

Hong Kong's retail sales value continued to expand sharply and at a quicker rate in June, preliminary data from the Census and Statistics Department showed Tuesday.

The value of retail sales climbed 19.6 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 18.5 percent gain in May.

Meanwhile, online sales, which accounted for 6.7 percent of the total sales value in June, dropped 3.3 percent from last year versus a 3.7 percent fall in the previous month.

The annual growth in retail sales volume also accelerated to 17.5 percent in June from 16.6 percent in the previous month.

Sales of jewelry, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts alone jumped 64.3 percent, and those of wearing apparel were 34.2 percent higher compared to last year.

The value of total retail sales continued to rise, notably in June over a year earlier, thanks to the recovery of inbound tourism and positive consumption sentiment, the agency revealed.

"While visitor arrivals should increase further in the coming months, improved labor market conditions and the government's various measures to boost the momentum of the economic recovery, such as the disbursement of consumption vouchers, should render support to local consumption demand," a government spokesman said.

