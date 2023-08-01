Brazil Manufacturing Downturn Continues In July

Brazil's factory activity remained in contraction in July due to weaker demand conditions, survey data from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.

The purchasing managers' index, or PMI, for the manufacturing sector rose to 47.8 in July from 46.6 in June. However, a reading below 50 suggests a contraction in the sector.

In July, factory orders were dampened by testing economic conditions and adverse customer appetite. Nonetheless, the rate of decline in new orders was the slowest since February.

Consequently, firms lowered their buying levels for the tenth successive month.

On the price front, input prices fell at the fastest rate in survey history amid weak demand for raw materials and better availability at suppliers. Dwindling demand and cost savings forced firms to reduce selling prices for the fourth consecutive month.

New export orders also continued to fall in July due to weaker demand from clients based in Latin America, with Argentina and Colombia mentioned in particular.

Firms reduced workforce numbers in line with lower output requirements and a lack of pressure on operating capacities.

Looking ahead, manufacturers were more optimistic about growth prospects as they believed that tamed inflation would underpin cuts to interest rates, which were pivotal to the positive assessment.

Separate data from the statistical office IBGE showed that the country's industrial production grew for the second straight month in June, although it rose only by 0.1 percent versus 0.3 percent in May.

Among activities, the main positive influence came from mining and quarrying, which increased by 2.9 percent over the month.

On a yearly basis, industrial production also showed a positive growth of 0.3 percent.

During the first half of this year, overall industrial output contracted by 0.3 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

