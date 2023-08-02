European Economic News Preview: Spain Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment from Spain is the only major economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, producer price figures are due from Romania.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's labor agency is scheduled to issue monthly unemployment data for July. The number of people out of work is forecast to fall 38,200 after a decline of 50,300 in June.

In the meantime, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs publishes Swiss consumer confidence survey results.

At 6.00 am ET, unemployment data is due from Ireland.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.