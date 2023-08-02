Romania Producer Price Inflation At 28-Month Low

Romania's producer price inflation eased further to the lowest rate in more than two years, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index increased 3.8 percent year-on-year in June, after a 7.6 percent growth in May.

The latest inflation was the lowest since February 2021, when prices had risen 2.1 percent.

Prices in the domestic market grew 6.3 percent annually in June, while those in the foreign market dropped by 1.9 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for non-durable consumer goods climbed 12.4 percent annually in June, while energy prices grew at a slower rate of 2.9 percent.

Prices for capital goods and durable goods rose 6.9 percent over the year. On the other hand, prices for intermediate goods showed a decline of 2.7 percent.

Compared to the previous month, producer prices dropped 0.6 percent in June.

