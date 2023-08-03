Italy Retail Sales Fall 0.2% In June

Italy's retail sales decreased for the first time in four months in June amid weaker demand for non-food items, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.

The retail sales value dropped 0.2 percent month-on-month in June, reversing the 0.6 percent rise in the previous month.

The value of sales of non-food items decreased 0.7 percent over the month, while sales of food goods increased by 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 3.6 percent in June from 3.0 percent in May.

Online sales were 3.6 percent lower in June compared to last year, following a 1.1 percent rise in the preceding month.

Data also showed that the volume of retail sales fell 0.7 percent monthly versus a 0.2 percent recovery in May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.