Singapore Retail Sales Data Due On Friday

Singapore will on Friday release June figures for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Sales are expected to be flat on month and rise 2.7 percent on year after slipping 0.2 percent on month and adding 1.8 percent on year in May.

Japan will see June numbers for average cash earnings; in the previous month, earnings were up 2.5 percent on year.

Finally, the Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to release its regular monetary policy statement.

Economic News

