Germany Factory Orders Unexpectedly Rebound In June

Germany's factory orders unexpectedly rebounded in June driven by foreign demand, data from Destatis showed on Friday.

New orders advanced 7.0 percent on a monthly basis in June, faster than the revised 6.2 percent rise in May. The increase confounded economists' forecast of 1.5 percent fall.

On a yearly basis, manufacturing new orders increased 3.0 percent, reversing May's 4.4 percent decrease.

Foreign orders posted a monthly growth of 13.5 percent in June. Orders from the euro area surged 27.2 percent due to the strong demand in the aerospace industry, Destatis said. Meanwhile, domestic orders were down 2.0 percent.

Data showed that turnover in manufacturing decreased 1.6 percent on month, in contrast to the 3.4 percent rise in May.

