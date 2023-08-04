Eurozone Retail Sales Fall 0.3% In June

Eurozone retail sales decreased unexpectedly in June after rising in the previous month, data from Eurostat revealed Friday.

Retail sales fell 0.3 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 0.6 percent increase in May, which was the rise in four months. Meanwhile, economists had forecast sales to rise by 0.2 percent.

Food, drink, and tobacco sales declined 0.3 percent, and non-food product turnover dropped 0.2 percent. On the other hand, sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores advanced 1.0 percent.

Data showed that sales via mail order and the internet logged a monthly growth of 1.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail turnover declined at a slower rate of 1.4 percent in June versus a 2.4 percent decrease a month ago. The expected fall was 1.7 percent.

Retail sales in the EU27 edged down 0.2 percent monthly and declined 1.6 percent from the same period last year.

Among member states, the largest yearly decreases were seen in Slovenia, Estonia, and Hungary, while the highest increases were observed in Luxembourg, Spain, and Cyprus.

