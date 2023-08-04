Hungary Industrial Output, Retail Sales Fall Further

Hungary's industrial production decreased for the sixth straight month in June, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Separate official data showed that retail sales also continued their declining trend at the end of the second quarter.

The volume of industrial production dropped a working-day-adjusted 4.5 percent yearly in June, slower than the 6.1 percent fall a month ago.

A majority of manufacturing subsections contributed to the decline in production, the agency said.

The volume of production declined the most in the manufacture of computer, electronic, and optical products, as well as in that of food products, beverages, and tobacco products.

On a monthly basis, industrial production slid 0.9 percent in June, following a 1.8 percent rebound in the previous month.

On an adjusted basis, industrial production dipped 3.8 percent in June compared to last year.

Retail sales fell 9.3 percent year-over-year in June, though slower than the 12.3 percent plunge in the prior month. Sales have been falling since January.

Sales volumes decreased by 4.8 percent in specialized and non-specialized food shops. A 4.3 percent fall was seen in non-food retailing, while automotive fuel retailing contracted sharply by 24.2 percent.

Sales via mail order and the internet, which account for 7.7 percent of total retail sales, dropped 4.5 percent from last year.

On a monthly basis, retail sales moved up 0.7 percent on a seasonally and working day-adjusted basis.

