UK Construction Rebounds In July

UK construction activity returned to growth territory at the start of the third quarter, driven by faster gains in commercial building and civil engineering activity, survey results from S&P Global showed on Friday.

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Construction Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 51.7 in July from 48.9 in June. The score was expected to fall to 48.0.

A reading above 50 suggests growth, while any score below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

In July, robust increases were seen in the commercial building and civil engineering sectors. Meanwhile, housing activity declined for the eighth successive month.

Construction companies noted that rising borrowing costs had led to fewer sales orders and slower decision-making among clients in July.

As a result of rising borrowing costs, construction companies reported fewer sales inquiries and slower decision-making from clients in July, as total new orders rose only marginally.

Hiring was relatively strong in July with job creation reaching its highest level since October 2022 amid improved candidate availability.

Both destocking efforts and subdued order books have contributed to the decrease in purchasing activity over the past two months.

The survey showed that due to softer demand and fewer supply bottlenecks, vendors' delivery times improved the most since March 2009.

On the price front, purchasing costs continued to rise, though slightly, in July due to higher wages.

Looking ahead, activity expectations for the next year remained positive overall but picked up only marginally, indicating that pressure on customer budgets from higher interest rates remained a key factor holding back output growth projections.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.