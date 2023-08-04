Pfizer Faces Distribution Restrictions Following Tornado Damage To North Carolina Plant

In a recent letter addressed to hospitals, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced its decision to limit the distribution of certain drugs manufactured at its Rocky Mount, North Carolina plant. The move comes after the facility was struck by a devastating tornado last month. The letter outlined 12 injection products that will only be distributed through emergency orders "due to their high medical need," effective immediately and until further notice.

Among the drugs on the list were items that were already facing shortages, as reported by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. These included a critical sodium chloride injection used to replenish water and salt lost due to specific medical conditions, as well as an injection to treat metabolic acidosis arising from issues like kidney failure.

Surprisingly, the list also encompassed drugs that were not previously in short supply, like particular versions of heart failure injection dobutamine and dopamine, employed to address shock and low blood pressure caused by heart attacks, infections, or surgeries. However, Pfizer did not disclose the exact extent of these products' supply from the damaged plant.

Previously, Pfizer stated that the Rocky Mount facility accounted for 8 percent of all sterile injectable medicines used in U.S. hospitals, spanning anesthesia, analgesia, therapeutics, anti-infectives, and neuromuscular blockers. The company did not address concerns raised by experts regarding potential exacerbation of existing shortages or the emergence of new ones due to the new distribution limits.

The United States is already grappling with a severe shortage of medications, ranging from ADHD pills to pain relief medications and injectable cancer therapies. The scarcity has been attributed to various factors, including manufacturing quality-control issues and unexpected surges in demand.

While urging hospitals to explore alternative options before resorting to emergency orders, Pfizer advised healthcare facilities to check the availability of the 12 restricted products with wholesalers or distributors. The company emphasized that all other products manufactured at the damaged plant and not on the limited list remain available in the distribution chain.

Meera Bhavsar, Pfizer's sterile injectables portfolio lead, stated that this approach would enable equitable distribution of remaining inventory and support continuity of patient care while efforts are underway to restart production. However, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla mentioned that the company is still assessing the timeline for bringing the plant back online.

Last month's tornado inflicted significant damage to a warehouse facility at the plant, which housed raw materials, packaging supplies, and finished medicines awaiting quality assurance. Fortunately, the drug-manufacturing areas of the facility were reportedly spared major damage.

The extent of the impact of Pfizer's distribution restrictions on the healthcare industry and patients remains to be seen as the company works diligently to resolve the challenges posed by the tornado's aftermath.

