Hyundai and Kia Recall Nearly 92,000 Cars in the U.S. Over Fire Risk from Oil Pump Controller

Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall affecting approximately 92,000 cars in the United States due to concerns over the electronic controller in the oil pumps, which may overheat and potentially lead to fires. Both automakers have advised owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from structures until necessary repairs can be completed.

Hyundai's recall encompasses several 2023 models, including the Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona vehicles, as well as 2023 and 2024 Palisade cars. Meanwhile, Kia's recall involves the 2023 Soul and Sportage vehicles, along with 2023 and 2024 Seltos models.

While no fires or injuries have been reported, Kia disclosed six incidents of melting components related to the oil pump controller. Hyundai, on the other hand, learned about four similar incidents that also did not result in injuries.

Starting September 25, affected Hyundai owners will receive notifications by mail, while Kia will begin notifying impacted owners from September 28. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration assures owners with damaged oil pumps that they can have them replaced free-of-charge at their local dealerships.

Owners may recognize if their car is affected if various warning lamps illuminate, the vehicle enters "limp home mode," the engine fails to turn off, there is smoke emanating from the engine compartment, or if the vehicle becomes inoperative, as per Kia's statement.

Hyundai has advised owners that they can continue driving potentially affected vehicles. However, the company strongly recommends parking these cars outdoors and away from structures as a precautionary measure. Kia echoes this advice, urging its owners to keep their vehicles parked outside.

The root cause of both recalls is related to damaged electrical components found in the Idle Stop & Go oil pump system, a feature designed to save fuel by automatically shutting down the engine when the vehicle is stationary.

This recent recall comes on the heels of another one, less than five months ago, where the two automakers jointly recalled a total of 571,000 vehicles due to faulty tow hitch harnesses, also posing a fire hazard. The companies are taking proactive steps to address potential safety concerns and ensure the well-being of their customers.

