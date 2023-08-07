Czech Industrial Output Expands Further, Trade Balance Swings To Surplus

The Czech Republic's industrial production expanded for the fifth straight month in June on the back of strong manufacturing output, data from the Czech Statistical Office revealed on Monday.

Separate data showed that the foreign trade balance swung to a surplus in June from a deficit in the previous year as exports grew amid a fall in imports.

Industrial production climbed a working-day adjusted 0.9 percent year-on-year in June, though slower than the 1.4 percent rebound in the previous month.

Manufacturing output grew 3.2 percent annually in June, versus a 3.5 percent gain in May.

On the other hand, mining and quarrying output plunged 29.7 percent, and that of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply fell by 19.2 percent.

Construction output advanced 1.0 percent annually and by 2.5 percent monthly in June.

In a separate report, the Czech Statistical Office said the trade balance of the country turned to a surplus of CZK 14.2 billion in June from a deficit of CZK 15.2 billion in the corresponding month last year.

In May, there was a surplus of CZK 11.04 billion.

Exports logged an annual increase of 1.1 percent in June, while imports declined by 7.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, both exports and imports moved up by a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.