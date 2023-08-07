Japan Household Spending Sinks 4.2% On Year In June

The average of household spending in Japan was down 4.2 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 275,545 yen.

That missed expectations for an annual decline of 4.1 percent following the 4.0 percent contraction in May.

The average monthly income per household stood at 898,984 yen, down 5.6 percent on year.

On a monthly basis, household spending jumped 0.9 percent - beating forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent after sinking 1.1 percent in the previous month.

Economic News

