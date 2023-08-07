Japan Bank Lending Rises 2.9% On Year In July

Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.9 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 605.389 trillion yen.

That was shy of expectation for an increase of 3.1 percent, which would have been unchanged from the June figure following a downward revision from 3.2 percent.

Excluding trusts, bank lending rose an annual 3.3 percent to 528.379 trillion yen, easing from 3.4 percent a month earlier.

Lending from the trusts was up 0.9 percent to 77.009 trillion yen, down from 1.0 percent in the previous month.

Lending from foreign bank jumped 15.3 percent on year to 3.948 trillion yen, up from 8.1 percent in June.

