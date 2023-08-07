Japan Has Y1.509 Trillion Current Account Surplus In June

Japan posted a current account surplus of 1.509 trillion yen in June, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

That beat expectations for a surplus of 1.395 trillion yen following the 1.862 trillion yen surplus in May,

Exports were up 0.5 percent on year to 8.630 trillion yen and imports slumped 14.3 percent to 8.301 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 328.7 billion yen.

The capital account showed a deficit of 42.0 billion yen and the financial account had a surplus of 545.2 billion yen.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.