European Economic News Preview: Germany Final Inflation Data Due

Final consumer prices data from Germany is the only major economic report due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is set to issue Germany's final consumer and harmonized prices for July. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 6.2 percent, as initially estimated, from 6.4 percent in June.

At 2.30 am ET, consumer prices and foreign trade figures are due from Hungary. Inflation is seen at 17.6 percent in July, down from 20.1 percent in June.

At 2.45 am ET, foreign trade and current account reports are due from France. The trade deficit is expected to narrow to EUR 8 billion in June from EUR 8.41 billion in May.



At 5.00 am ET, the Hellenic Statistical Authority releases Greece inflation data for July.

