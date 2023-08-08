logo
Bayer Q2 Loss Widens - Quick Facts

Published:

Bayer (BAYZF.PK,BAYRY.PK,BYR.L), a German pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, reported that its second quarter loss attributable to its stockholders widened to 1.89 billion euros or 1.92 euros per share from last year's 298 million euros or 0.30 euros per share, weighed down by impairment losses of 2.3 billion euros.

As a result of a further deterioration in business prospects and updated long-term corporate planning, it became necessary to conduct impairment testing in the Crop Science Division in the second quarter of 2023. This resulted in the recognition of impairment losses of 2.436 billion euros on goodwill and of 277 million euros on property, plant and equipment, as well as a net impairment loss reversal of 416 million euros on other intangible assets, Bayer said in a statement.

Core earnings per share for the second quarter decreased 36.8% to 1.22 euros from the prior year, mainly due to the decline in earnings at the Crop Science Division.

Net sales for the second quarter declined to 11.04 billion euros from 12.82 billion euros in the prior year. Crop Science registered a significant decrease in sales that was mainly due to lower volumes and prices for our glyphosate-based products

The Bayer Group lowered its outlook for full-year 2023 on July 24, mainly due to a significant further decline in sales of glyphosate-based products.

For full-year 2023, Bayer anticipates sales to be between 48.5 billion euros and 49.5 billion euros on a currency-adjusted basis, i.e. based on the average monthly exchange rates in 2022. Previously, it expected sales of 51 billion euros to 52 billion euros.

EBITDA before special items is expected to be in the range of 11.3 billion euros and 11.8 billion euros in 2023 on a currency-adjusted basis compared to the previous outlook of 12.5 billion euros to 13.0 billion euros.

The company cut its annual forecast for core earnings per share to between 6.20 euros and 6.40 euros on a currency-adjusted basis from the previous outlook of 7.20 euros to 7.40 euros.

COVID-19: Drugs in Development
