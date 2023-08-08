Malaysian Industrial Output Contracts 2.2%

Malaysia's industrial production declined at the end of the second quarter after expanding at the fastest pace in six months due to negative momentum in the manufacturing and mining sectors, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production fell 2.2 percent year-on-year in June, reversing a 4.8 percent rise in May.

Among the main sectors, mining output declined notably by 6.4 percent annually in June, weighed down by downturns in both natural gas and crude oil and condensate.

Production in the manufacturing sector decreased 1.6 percent, but slower than the 5.1 percent decrease in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production grew 2.2 percent in July, compared to a 7.3 percent gain in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.