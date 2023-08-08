France Current Account Deficit Narrows In Q2

France's current account deficit narrowed in the second quarter driven by the improvement in foreign trade, the Bank of France reported Tuesday.

The current account deficit fell sharply to EUR 0.5 billion from EUR 9.1 billion in the first quarter.

Due to the fall in energy bills, the deficit on goods trade decreased to EUR 19.4 billion from EUR 23.9 billion a quarter ago.

In addition, the surplus on services trade increased to EUR 12.2 billion from EUR 7.5 billion, as a result of the improvement in the travel balance.

Meanwhile, the surplus on primary and secondary income declined to EUR 6.7 billion from EUR 7.3 billion.

In the second quarter, the financial account balance posted net capital inflows of EUR 6.9 billion. Net outflows in portfolio investment were offset by net inflows in loans and deposits.

In June, the current account balance posted a surplus of EUR 0.8 billion, an improvement of EUR 1.4 billion from May.

