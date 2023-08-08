France Trade Gap At 22-Month Low

France's trade deficit narrowed to the lowest in nearly two years in June, the customs office reported Tuesday.

The trade deficit totaled EUR 6.7 billion in June, which was the lowest since August 2021. The shortfall dropped from EUR 7.94 billion in May. In the same period last year, the deficit was EUR 14.5 billion.

Economists had forecast the trade deficit to widen to EUR 8 billion in June.

Data showed that exports decreased 1.3 percent from May and imports posted a bigger fall of 3.2 percent. On a yearly basis, exports advanced 6.3 percent, while imports dropped 3.8 percent in June.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.