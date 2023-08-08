Indonesia Consumer Confidence At 4-Month Low

Indonesian consumers expressed a slightly less positive attitude in July, survey data from the Bank of Indonesia showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to a 4-month low of 123.5 in July from 127.7 in the previous month. However, a reading above 100 indicates optimism among households.

The current economic condition index declined by 3.0 points to 113.8 in July. The overall sentiment was supported by an optimistic current income index and a higher purchase of durable goods index.

The consumer expectation index also remained strong in July, despite falling to 133.2 from 137.5 in June.

