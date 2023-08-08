U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows In June Amid Slump In Imports

The Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of June.

The report said the trade deficit shrank to $65.5 billion in June from a revised $68.3 billion in May. Economists had expected the trade deficit to decrease to $65.0 billion from the $69.0 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The narrower trade deficit came as the value of imports slid by 1.0 percent to $313.0 billion, while the value of exports edged down by 0.1 percent to$247.5 billion.

Economic News

