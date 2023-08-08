Hungary Inflation Eases To 11-Month Low; Trade Balance Swings To Surplus

Hungary's consumer price inflation eased further in July to the lowest level in nearly a year, while the trade balance turned to a surplus from a deficit in the previous year, separate reports from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 17.6 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 20.1 percent surge in June. That was in line with economists' expectations.

Moreover, this was the weakest inflation since August 2022, when prices had risen 15.6 percent.

Inflation has been above the central bank's target range of 2-4 percent since March 2021.

Utility costs were 35.7 percent more expensive compared to last year, and food prices surged 23.8 percent. Nonetheless, the rate of growth slowed in both indices.

Consumers paid 14.6 percent more for services in July, and alcoholic beverage and tobacco prices rose by 21.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a stable rate, though slightly by 0.3 percent.

Core inflation also softened to a 1-year low of 17.5 percent in July from 20.8 percent a month ago.

The trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 1.48 billion in June versus a EUR 0.44 billion deficit in the corresponding month last year. In May, there was a surplus of EUR 1.1 billion.

Exports grew 11.0 percent year-on-year in June, while imports declined by 4.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, both exports and imports increased by 2.9 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

