Greece Inflation Rises To 2.5%

Greece's consumer price inflation increased in July after easing to a nearly two-year low in June, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.5 percent year-over-year in July, following a 1.8 percent gain in June. Further, inflation accelerated for the first time in ten months.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 1.1 percent in July versus a 0.6 percent rise in the previous month. This was the first decrease in six months.

The rise in inflation was largely impacted by a 12.3 percent rise in food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Prices of clothing and footwear grew 5.2 percent annually in July, and those of costs grew 7.8 percent.

Meanwhile, transport costs dropped 3.7 percent, and housing costs were 11.8 percent cheaper compared to last year.

Further, data showed that EU harmonized inflation eased to 6.8 percent in July from 7.5 percent a month ago.

Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices increased 0.5 percent after a 0.3 percent rise.

