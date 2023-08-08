Soft Start Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had gathered more than 35 points or 0.5 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 6,870-point plateau and it's expected to open lower again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautious ahead of key inflation data coming later this week. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the cement and resource stocks, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index fell 17.55 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 6,868.81.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga added 0.56 percent, while Bank Mandiri collected 0.43 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia and Astra Agro Lestari both declined 1.29 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia lost 0.83 percent, Bank Central Asia dropped 0.81 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia weakened 1.32 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison soared 3.45 percent, Indocement sank 0.92 percent, Semen Indonesia stumbled 1.44 percent, Indofood Suskes skidded 1.06 percent, United Tractors rose 0.36 percent, Astra International fell 0.36 percent, Energi Mega Persada plummeted 4.65 percent, Aneka Tambang retreated 1.47 percent, Vale Indonesia tanked 2.25 percent, Timah slumped 1.08 percent and Bumi Resources rallied 1.52 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday, made back some ground as the day progressed but still finished solidly in the red.

The Dow dropped 158.64 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 35,314.49, while the NASDAQ slumped 110.07 points or 0.79 percent to close at 13,884.32 and the S&P 500 sank 19.06 points or 0.42 percent to end at 4,499.38.

The soft start on Wall Street may have been in response to the downward revision in the ratings of ten smaller banks by Moody's.

The markets got a bit of a boost when the U.S. Energy Information Administration projected U.S. GDP growth to rise by 1.9% this year; it also forecast a bump in the price forecast for oil prices.

In economic news, the U.S. trade deficit narrowed to a three-month low of $65.5 billion in June, from a downwardly revised $68.3 billion in May. Also, the National Federation of Independent Business said the NFIB Small Business Optimism index rose for a third straight month in July.

Crude oil prices settled higher on Tuesday following an upgrade to this year's GDP growth projections in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended higher by $0.98 at $82.92 a barrel.

