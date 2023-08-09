FSIS Alerts Against Fresh Salads And Wraps With Meat And Poultry

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has warned against certain ready-to-eat or RTE salads and wraps with meat and poultry due to concerns that may contain contaminated lettuce.

According to the agency, the lettuce, which is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, may be contaminated with deer feces.

The public alert has been issued after an FSIS-regulated establishment notified that its supplier of FDA-regulated lettuce is conducting a recall due to the possible contamination.

However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.

The products subject to health alert include plastic film packages containing "Chicken Caesar Wrap FRESH SEASONS Kitchen". The product in 8.65-oz. comes with lot code 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023, while 7.2-oz. product comes with lot code 21323 and Fresh Thru date of 8/10/2023.



It also includes 8.5-oz. plastic clam shell packages containing "Chicken Caesar Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen" with lot code 21323 and Fresh Thru date of 8/9/2023; 8.55-oz. plastic clam shell packages containing "Chef Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen" with lot codes 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023; as well as 5.85-oz. plastic clam shell packages containing "Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen" with lot codes 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023.

The affected RTE salad and wrap products were produced on August 1 and August 2, and shipped to retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin..

The products bear the establishment number "P-45091" or "Est. 45091" on the front label.

In similar incidents, the FSIS in early August issued a public health alert against certain raw beef product sold at select Aldi stores citing possible contamination with extraneous material, specifically soft, clear plastic.

In mid July, the agency warned against Never Any! brand ready-to-eat or RTE ham and cheese lunch kits containing chocolate chip cookies citing misbranding and the possible presence of undeclared peanut, a known allergen.

