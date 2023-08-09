South Korea Jobless Rate Rises Unexpectedly To 2.8%

South Korea's unemployment rate increased unexpectedly at the start of the third quarter, data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in July from 2.6 percent in June. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to fall to 2.5 percent.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 2.9 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate held steady at 2.7 percent in July, indicating 807,000 unemployed people in the country.

At the same time, the number of employed people decreased to 28,686 in July from 28,812 in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.