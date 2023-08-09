Taiwan Inflation Rises To 1.88% In July

Taiwan consumer price inflation increased in July after easing to a 27-month low in the previous month, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 1.88 percent year-on-year in July, faster than the 1.75 percent rise in June. Economists had forecast inflation to rise to 1.90 percent.

Prices for clothing grew 1.11 percent annually in July, reversing a 0.06 percent slight drop in the prior month.

Health costs were 2.46 percent higher compared to last year, and housing charges rose by 1.88 percent.

Meanwhile, food price inflation eased somewhat to 1.28 percent in July from 1.38 percent in June.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased a seasonally adjusted 0.16 percent in July versus a 0.09 percent decrease in June.

Data also showed that producer prices fell at a slower rate of 3.19 percent annually in July after a 4.82 percent decline a month ago.

