Estonia Trade Gap Narrows In June

Estonia's foreign trade deficit decreased at the end of the second quarter, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.

The trade deficit fell to EUR 271 million in June from EUR 304 million in the same month last year. In May, the trade shortfall was EUR 315 million.

Exports declined 14.0 percent annually in June, after falling 15.0 percent in the previous month.

Imports fell 13.0 percent annually in June, which was worse than the 12.0 percent decline in the prior month.

During the second quarter, the trade deficit was EUR 802 million, down from EUR 1.1 billion in the corresponding period last year.

