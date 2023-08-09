Capital Economics: China Unlikely On Brink Of Deflationary Spiral

China's consumer prices and producer prices declined in July, mainly due to a steep fall in food inflation that was caused by base effects, while core inflation rose to its highest level since the start of the year, suggesting that an extended period of deflation is unlikely, Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics, said Wednesday.



"We doubt that CPI and PPI will still be in deflationary territory by year-end. Core inflation suggests that underlying inflation is low but still positive," Evans-Pritchard said.

"And we think it may pick up somewhat in the coming months as policy support results in a slight reacceleration in economic growth."

Data:

- CPI Inflation 0.3% Vs. 0.0% In June

- Food Inflation -1.7% Vs. 2.3% In June due to much higher base for comparison

- Pork prices up a record 25.6% M/M Vs. 0.0% In June

- Core Inflation 0.8% Vs. 0.4% In June; highest since January

- Services inflation hit 17-month high of 1.2% in July

- Producer price deflation -4.4% vs. -5.4% in June

- PPI -0.2% m/m vs. -0.8% fall in June

Key takeaways:

- Lack of more pronounced rebound in services inflation underscores severely underwhelming domestic recovery

- Recent pullback in foreign demand rather than domestic weakness main factor weighing on core inflation

- Main driver of slowing producer price deflation out-sized impact of volatile commodity prices

- In particular, higher oil and gas prices

- Slight rise in output prices of consumer durables following six months of declines

- Base effects currently weighing on food inflation and producer price inflation to turn more favorable before long

- Low inflation still a concern

