Brazil Retail Sales Remain Flat In June

Brazil's retail sales remained flat in June after falling in the previous two months, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales showed no variations from June, when they dropped by 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.4 percent gain for the month.

Sales of fabrics, clothing, and shoes grew 1.4 percent over the month, while those for fuels and lubricants slid by 0.6 percent.

In the expanded retail trade, which includes vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces, and construction material, sales volume recovered 1.2 percent compared to the prior month.

On a yearly basis, retail sales rebounded 1.3 percent in June versus a 1.1 percent fall in the prior month.

Economic News

