Japan Producer Prices Rise 0.1% In July

Producer prices in Japan were up 0.1 percent on month in July, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the upwardly revised 0.1 percent decline in June (originally -0.2 percent).

On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 3.6 percent, topping forecasts for 3.5 percent and down from the upwardly revised 4.3 percent increase in the previous month (originally 4.1 percent).

Export prices were down 0.1 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices sank 0.4 percent on month and 15.6 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.