Singapore GDP Data Due On Friday

Singapore will on Friday release Q2 data for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to rise 0.3 percent on quarter and 0.7 percent on year after slipping 0.4 percent on quarter and gaining 0.4 percent on year in the previous quarter.

New Zealand will see July results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ, with forecasts suggesting a score of 49.4, up from 47.5 in June.

Malaysia will provide Q2 numbers for GDP and current account; in the three months prior, GDP was up 5.6 percent on year, while the current account surplus was $4.30 billion.

Hong Kong will release Q2 figures for GDP; in the previous three months, GDP was up 5.3 percent on quarter and 2.9 percent on year.

Finally, the in Japan are closed for Mountain Day and will return to action on Monday.

