India Central Bank Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged

India's central bank left its benchmark interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, on Thursday.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said policymakers decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent with preparedness to act, should the situation so warrant.

The bank has lifted the benchmark rate by 250 basis points since May 2022.

"The MPC also decided by a majority of 5 out of 6 members to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth," Das said.

The RBI said banks should maintain an incremental cash reserve ratio of 10 percent in order to absorb the surplus liquidity generated following the withdrawal of INR 2000 banknotes.

The central bank upgraded its inflation outlook for the current financial year to 5.4 percent from 5.1 percent.

Underpinned by private consumption and investment, the is forecast to grow 6.5 percent in 2023-24. This was unchanged from the previous projection.

