Basler Confirms H1 Results, Outlook

Basler AG (BSLG), a German maker of imaging components for computer vision applications, on Thursday confirmed its first-half report which registered a decline in pre-tax earnings and sales, amidst a fall in incoming orders. This is mainly due to continued weak demand from Asia and North America, lack of economic recovery in China, higher customer inventory levels, and supply chain crisis.

The company had released its preliminary report for the first-half on July 24 and had revised down full year 2023 outlook.

For the six-month period, the company posted a pre-tax result of 0.2 million euros, lesser than 14.8 million euros, posted for the same period of previous year. EBITDA moved down to 10.7 million euros from 23 million euros a year ago.

Incoming orders were at 94 million euros as against159.3 million euros a year ago.

Sales stood at 116.1 million euros, compared with 130.8 million euros of 2022.

Citing the continued weak demand in the Asian and American markets and increasing signs of recession in Europe, the Group said that it does not expect demand to recover before the beginning of 2024. It also added that the expected recovery will also take longer than previously expected duration to achieve the sales levels of 2022.

As a result of the expected lower sales and the one-time costs associated with the previously announced restructuring, the company significantly revised down its full year 2023 outlook.

For full year, the camera maker now expects a pre-tax loss of 12 million euros -20 million euros, including restructuring-related non-recurring expenses of around 11 million euros -13 million euros. Earlier, the Group had aimed for a pre-tax return rate of 5% to 8%, for full year 2023.

The German company noted that the majority of the restructuring charges will be incurred in the third quarter.

Basler now expects its full year sales to be in the range of 200 million euros - 215 million euros as against its previous outlook of 235 million euros- 265 million euros.

