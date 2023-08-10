Czech Inflation Slows For Sixth Month

Consumer price inflation in the Czech Republic eased for the sixth month in a row to its lowest level since December 2021, preliminary figures from the statistical office showed Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 8.8 percent year-on-year following a 9.7 percent increase in June.

The slowdown in inflation was mainly due to slower rate of increase in prices of food and utilities.

Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.5 percent from June, when prices increased 0.3 percent.

The statistical office attributed the monthly growth to higher prices in the recreation and culture group.

