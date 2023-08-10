Denmark Inflation Accelerates For First Time In 9 Months

Denmark's consumer price inflation accelerated in July for the first time since October last year, led by higher prices for holiday rentals and electricity, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in July after a 2.5 percent increase in the previous month.



Headline inflation accelerated for the first time since October 2022, when it had peaked at 10.1 percent.

Services inflation climbed to 6.2 percent from 4.7 percent, boosted by the rise in prices for holiday rentals and packages.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and fresh food, accelerated to 5.3 percent in July from 4.9 percent in June.

Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 1.8 percent in June.

