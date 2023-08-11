France Unemployment Rate Rises Slightly In Q2

France's unemployment rate increased marginally in the second quarter after remaining unchanged in the previous quarter, the statistical office INSEE reported on Friday.

The ILO unemployment rate came in at 7.2 percent in the second quarter versus 7.1 percent in the previous quarter.

The number of people out of work increased by 20,000 to 2.2 million in the June quarter. Over the year, the unemployment rate decreased by 0.2 points and stood 3.3 points below its peak level reached in the second quarter of 2015, the INSEE said.

The youth unemployment rate edged up to 16.7 percent in the June quarter from 16.6 percent in the March quarter.

At the same time, the employment rate among people aged between 15 and 64 was stable at 68.6 percent. The rate stood 0.5 points above its Q2 2022 level and at its highest since the series began in 1975.

